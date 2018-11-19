× Community organizations come together, distribute holiday meals to Milwaukee families

MILWAUKEE — More than 200 families in Milwaukee’s Amani and Metcalfe Park neighborhoods received on Monday, Nov. 19 packaged up holiday meals.

Dominican Center and Metcalfe Park Community Bridges, two neighborhood organizations supported by the Northwestern Mutual Foundation, distributed the meals at the Wisconsin Black Historical Society.

Volunteers provided baskets supplied by Feeding America to the residents. Blankets, hats and winter kits were also made available to residents, along with access to information on employment, family supportive services, youth activities and more.

Additional collaborative partners that took part in this event included Teens Grow Greens, The Parenting Network, ACTS Housing, Milwaukee JobsWork, Legal Aid Society of Milwaukee, PEARLS for Teen Girls, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee and COA Youth & Family Centers.