‘Foods, sweets and beverages:’ For the first time, Christkindlmarket is expanding to Milwaukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- This holiday season get lost among the candy-striped huts of the Christkindlmarket. For the first time, the traditional German market is expanding to Milwaukee. Kasey spent the morning at the Fiserv Forum -- where is sure looks a lot like Christmas.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About Christkindlmarket (website)

German American Events (GAE, LLC), a subsidiary of the German American Chamber of Commerce of the Midwest, is a non-profit organization that creates and produces the Christkindlmarket Chicago, Naperville, Wrigleyville, and Milwaukee. All Christkindlmarket locations are modeled after the classic German holiday market in Nuremberg, Germany, with traditional candy-cane striped huts. These free annual outdoor holiday markets host vendors from Germany, Europe and around the world who display hand-crafted ornaments, toys and unique holiday gifts as well as traditional German foods, sweets and beverages. The markets are rich in cultural tradition and include special events, entertainment and activities that are fun for the whole family.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Recognized by Travel & Leisure Magazine, USA Today, TripAdvisor, and 10Best as one of the best holiday markets in the World, the Christkindlmarket Chicago opened in 1996 and has grown to be one of the most beloved Chicago holiday traditions. The Christkindlmarket, now celebrating its 23rd year, features almost 60 vendors, and attracts over one million visitors each year from around the Chicagoland area, the nation, and the world. The Christkindlmarket Chicago will open this year on Nov. 16.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video