‘It was me:’ Woman charged in fatal shooting of Elaina Rookard, said she was defending herself

MILWAUKEE — A 37-year-old Milwaukee woman is charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Elaina Rookard near 11th and Keefe on Sunday, Nov. 11. The accused is Misti Kruchten. She faces a single charge of first degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon.

According to the criminal complaint, officers were called to the neighborhood near 11th and Keefe around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 11. Several 911 calls indicated there had been a shooting in the area. Officers arriving on the scene saw the victim, Rookard, lying face down in the street. She suffered a gunshot wound.

The complaint indicates officers saw Kruchten “standing on the front porch of a house” nearby. She apparently put her hands up and said, “It was me. The gun’s right there.” Officers saw a .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol on the porch railing. Kruchten was arrested.

A witness who spoke to police said she was in a car with Rookard when Rookard spotted her boyfriend in another vehicle. The complaint says Rookard followed the car “because she suspected that her boyfriend was with another woman.” At some point, the car pulled over and Rookard confronted her boyfriend. During this time, Kruchten exited the vehicle and got involved. That argument became a physical fight between Kruchten and Rookard, the complaint indicates. The witness told police the two women were separated and she “believed the fight was over.” But a few moments later, the witness told police she saw Kruchten go to her vehicle, bring back a gun, “raise her arm, point the gun at (Rookard), and fire once.”

According to the criminal complaint, Kruchten “claimed that she was defending herself, that she was only firing a ‘warning shot,’ that the gun accidentally went off, and that she could not remember the shooting at all.” The complaint indicates Kruchten had a valid concealed carry permit.

Kruchten made her initial appearance on the reckless homicide charge on Friday, Nov. 16. She is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 26. If convicted, Kruchten faces up to 60 years in prison.