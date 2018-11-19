It’s sweet, tangy: The concoction that’s the perfect partner for cocktails

MILWAUKEE -- Hot, cold, boozy or virgin -- Zwitchel needs to be a part of your next beverage. Culinary entrepreneur, Amber Frymark, joins Real Milwaukee with a taste and some ways to use her hydrating elixir.
The Back Story:
Amber Frymark is a Milwaukee culinary entrepreneur. She is also a Wounded Warrior and veteran of the United States Air Force. Amber has created a flavorful and hydrating beverage enhancer called Zwitchel that is locally made. She's forged partnerships with local distilleries, liquor and grocery stores, as well as Amazon (easy to find, just search for Zwitchel!). Amber continues to support the military community by donating a portion of sales to organizations that focus on veteran issues like Operation Gratitude.
The Product:
This little flask of Zwitchel packs the sweet and tangy flavors of maple, ginger and cider vinegar. It's sweet and spicy taste is a natural for late autumn, winter and the holidays.
Non-Alcoholic Recipes
Spiced 'Mocktail' Mule
Method:
- Fill copper mug with ice
- Add 2 oz Steeped, then chilled Rishi Green Tea
- Add 4 oz Sparkling Water or Top Note sparkling ginger beer
- Add 1/2 oz Zwitchel
- Add 1 Lime wedge
- Garnish with 1 Mint sprig
Piping Hot Spiced Tea
Method:
- Boil 1 cup of water with favorite tea bag
- Steep 3-5 minutes
- Sweeten with 1/4 oz Zwitchel
- Garnish with fresh lemon wedge
Zwitchel Cider
Method:
8oz Apple Cider (warmed or hot)
Add 1TB Zwitchel
Alcoholic Recipe
Spiced Autumn Harvest
Method:
- In a rocks glass or mug
- Add 1.5 oz Great Lakes Distillery Pumpkin Seasonal Spirit
- Add 1/2 oz Zwitchel Beverage Enhancer
- Splash of fresh apple cider
- May be enjoyed warm or on the rocks