It’s sweet, tangy: The concoction that’s the perfect partner for cocktails

MILWAUKEE -- Hot, cold, boozy or virgin -- Zwitchel needs to be a part of your next beverage. Culinary entrepreneur, Amber Frymark, joins Real Milwaukee with a taste and some ways to use her hydrating elixir.

The Back Story:

Amber Frymark is a Milwaukee culinary entrepreneur. She is also a Wounded Warrior and veteran of the United States Air Force. Amber has created a flavorful and hydrating beverage enhancer called Zwitchel that is locally made. She's forged partnerships with local distilleries, liquor and grocery stores, as well as Amazon (easy to find, just search for Zwitchel!). Amber continues to support the military community by donating a portion of sales to organizations that focus on veteran issues like Operation Gratitude.

The Product:

This little flask of Zwitchel packs the sweet and tangy flavors of maple, ginger and cider vinegar. It's sweet and spicy taste is a natural for late autumn, winter and the holidays.

Non-Alcoholic Recipes

Spiced 'Mocktail' Mule

Method:

Fill copper mug with ice

Add 2 oz Steeped, then chilled Rishi Green Tea

Add 4 oz Sparkling Water or Top Note sparkling ginger beer

Add 1/2 oz Zwitchel

Add 1 Lime wedge

Garnish with 1 Mint sprig

Piping Hot Spiced Tea

Method:

Boil 1 cup of water with favorite tea bag

Steep 3-5 minutes

Sweeten with 1/4 oz Zwitchel

Garnish with fresh lemon wedge

Zwitchel Cider

Method:

8oz Apple Cider (warmed or hot)

Add 1TB Zwitchel

Alcoholic Recipe

Spiced Autumn Harvest

Method: