Police: 13-year-old girl shot, killed while inside home at 13th and Hopkins

MILWAUKEE — Police and fire officials were called out to the scene of a fatal shooting near 13th and Hopkins on Monday night, Nov. 19. A 13-year-old girl was killed when shots were fired into a home.
It happened shortly before 8 p.m.
Police said no arrests had been made. They’re not sure at this point whether the home was targeted.
“It doesn’t get any worse than a child so young. It’s one of the worst things that can happen,” said Inspector Timothy Heier with MPD.
Anyone with information is asked to please contact police.
43.068192 -87.927487