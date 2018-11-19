Police: 13-year-old girl shot, killed while inside home at 13th and Hopkins

MILWAUKEE — Police and fire officials were called out to the scene of a fatal shooting near 13th and Hopkins on Monday night, Nov. 19. A 13-year-old girl was killed when shots were fired into a home.

It happened shortly before 8 p.m.

Police said no arrests had been made. They’re not sure at this point whether the home was targeted.

“It doesn’t get any worse than a child so young. It’s one of the worst things that can happen,” said Inspector Timothy Heier with MPD.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact police.