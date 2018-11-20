× 26-year-old Milwaukee man in custody in connection to shooting of 13-year-old girl

MILWAUKEE — Police tell FOX6 News on Tuesday, Nov. 20 a 26-year-old Milwaukee man has been taken into custody in connection to a shooting that killed a 13-year-old girl.

Sandra Parks was killed when shots were fired into a home near 13th and Hopkins Monday night, Nov. 19. It happened shortly before 8 p.m.

According to police, members of the community provided information about the suspect and his whereabouts.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office will review the case for criminal charges in the upcoming days.

The investigation is ongoing.