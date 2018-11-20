Police: 2 women steal nearly $300 in Nike merchandise from Kohl’s in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects wanted in connection to a retail theft in Menomonee Falls. It happened at the Kohl’s department store on Appleton Avenue on Sunday, Nov. 18.

Police say around 2:40 p.m., two women walked into the store and ran out with nearly $300 worth of Nike merchandise. Officials say the two got into a waiting black, four-door Mitsubishi Lancer (2007-2012 model) with a destroyed Wisconsin temporary registration plate.

PHOTO GALLERY

Police describe suspect #1 as a female, black, 18-23 years old, standing 5-5’2″ tall, weighing 100-120 pounds with a medium complexion. Officials say she was last seen wearing a navy blue slim goose -down jacket, a black baseball hat with white writing on the front, blue ripped jeans and white tennis shoes.

Police describe suspect #2 as a female, black, 18-23 years old, standing 5′-5’4″, weighing 120-130 pounds, with purple hair and a medium complexion. Officials say she was wearing a blue/orange long-sleeved shirt and gray sweatpants.

If you have any information on the suspects in the attached photos, or know something about this incident, contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700. To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505.