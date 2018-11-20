× Report: Governor-elect Tony Evers faces $1.1 billion budget shortfall

MADISON — Incoming Democratic Gov. Tony Evers will need to find about $1.1 billion to give state agencies all they requested to pay for schools, prisons, Medicaid and other government operations over the next two years.

That’s according to a new report from Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s administration.

The report released Tuesday analyzes state agency budget requests and revises revenue estimates for the current year and the next two. Evers will be charged with submitting a balanced budget for the next two years.

The report says that giving agencies all they requested, and assuming $2.1 billion in additional tax dollars through June 2021, will leave the state nearly $1.1 billion short.

Evers is under no obligation to fulfill agency budget requests, revenue estimates can change and other unexpected expenses could worsen the outlook.