Woman accused of shooting dealership owner in back of head pleads no contest

WEST ALLIS — A woman accused of shooting a man outside a car dealership in West Allis has changed her plea.

Melissa Sandrone, 45, faces two counts of attempted first degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon.

She pleaded no contest on Tuesday, Nov. 20.

This was part of Phase I of her trial. In January, during Phase II, we could learn whether she will go to prison or a mental health facility. She has been through multiple competency examinations since prosecutors say she shot the co-owner and an employee of M&M Motors in March at the dealership near 100th and Greenfield.

Witnesses said after the shooting, Sandrone smiled and took off.

The normal day at M&M Motors quickly turned into a life-threatening situation that shut down the area on March 10.

The owner of M&M Motors was filling a tire with air when police say Sandrone pulled up in her Jeep, got out and shot him behind the vehicle. Witnesses say she turned with a smile on her face and drove away.

Surveillance video captured the tense moments:

“A person with a handgun shot my brother and was in my lot staring at us. Very quick. Send an ambulance,” the 911 caller said.

Inside the dealership, people jumped into action. Customers can be seen in the video running to safety as help was called.

“Somebody got shot in the parking lot,” the 911 caller said. “There’s a guy in the shop here. He’s bleeding. Shot in the back of the head.”

The store owner was shot in the back and neck, but was awake.

“You are so lucky dude,” the 911 caller said. “‘Do you know the lady who shot you?’ No he doesn’t.”

Prosecutors said Sandrone may have developed a vendetta for the man she shot, believing he was responsible for a motorcycle crash she was in 14 years ago, but the owner said he did not recognize the woman who shot him.

Police said Sandrone fired shots at the worker who followed him.

Dashcam video shows police stopping Sandrone a short time later. They ordered her out of the vehicle and made the arrest.

Police discovered numerous weapons including an assault rifle, a machete, an ax, a shovel and a plastic tarp.