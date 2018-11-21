Aaron Rodgers’ brother takes shot at #12 over California wildfires; ‘Everything else just feels like an act’

MILWAUKEE — They are brothers. But clearly, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his brother Jordan do not always see eye to eye. The latest evidence of that was displayed on social media on Wednesday, Nov. 21.

About two-and-a-half hours Aaron made a public appeal on Twitter to help donate to the California wildfire recovery, Jordan sent out his own tweet.

PLEASE DONATE, SPREAD AWARENESS & SEND LOVE. But when your own Mom is home alone during the fires, car packed ready to evacuate, & you miss the fundamental first step of compassion; calling your parents to make sure they are safe…. Everything else just feels like an act. https://t.co/glzDfqwsKz — Jordan Rodgers (@JRodgers11) November 21, 2018

Jordan Rodgers urged his Twitter followers to donate to the cause — and help spread awareness. But then he followed with the following: