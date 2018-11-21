Brewers’ Ryan Braun helps with California wildlife relief in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — The wildfires in California are hitting close to home for Milwaukee Brewers slugger Ryan Braun — literally.

Braun says his house was damaged but thankfully not destroyed.

“We thought we had lost it at one point and just feel incredibly fortunate and grateful we’ll eventually have a house to go back to. There’s things obviously that happen that always put life in perspective and we’re hoping to be back in our house in the next couple weeks,” Braun said.

At an event for the Hunter Task Force Wednesday morning, Nov. 21 Braun was wearing a “California Strong” shirt.

It’s a campaign started by Braun, Christian Yelich, and Mike Moustakas to help those affected by the wildfires and the horrific bar shooting in Thousand Oaks earlier this month.

Money raised through merchandise sales and online auctions will go directly to the victims.

