‘Shooting at an unknown target:’ 2 men face charges in death of 13-year-old Sandra Parks

MILWAUKEE — Two people are facing homicide charges in the shooting death of 13-year-old Sandra Parks. The girl was shot and killed while in her home near 13th and Hopkins on Monday night, Nov. 19.

The accused are Isaac Barnes, 26, and Untrell Oden, 27.

Barnes faces one count of first degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, one count of endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon (discharge firearm into vehicle or building) and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. He is the alleged shooter in this case.

Oden faces two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to a criminal complaint, Parks’ mother said around 7:45 p.m. on Monday night, she was awoken by the sound of gunfire, and heard Sandra yelling “I’m shot! I’m shot!” Sandra was found lying on the living room floor, bleeding. Parks’ mother immediately called 911. Police and fire officials attempted life-saving measures, but Sandra was pronounced dead at the scene.

The complaint says six spent casings were recovered from the roadway in front of the home, and there were four bullet strikes to the window where Sandra had been watching television.

Sandra’s death was caused by blood loss as a result of a single gunshot wound to her upper right flank, the medical examiner determined.

The complaint says when officers arrived on scene, a male took off on foot at the sight of officers.

Investigators made contact with Barnes’ ex-girlfriend, who said the person who ran “may have been involved in the shooting on 13th Street.” She told investigators she was parked outside her sister’s home on 12th Street when Barnes approached wearing a mask and holding an AK-47 style firearm. He said “(expletive) you are lucky the kids are in the car. I was gonna fan you down.” Barnes was found hiding in a closet near 13th and Locust. Oden was also found at that home. An AK-47 was recovered from a garbage can in the living room, and another AK-47 was found in the bedroom.

Oden told investigators Barnes was “shooting at an unknown target” as they walked from a store. He said Barnes had approached him about keeping his guns at Oden’s home — and said he handled both in the past.

Investigators spoke with a woman at the home near 13th and Locust who said she “heard tons of sirens and saw police lights” and soon heard an “aye” or “yo” coming from out back, so she looked out and saw Barnes. She said she allowed him into her apartment.

The complaint says the casings recovered from the scene at 13th and Hopkins matched at least one of the firearms recovered from the home at 13th and Locust.

The complaint notes that both Barnes and Oden have prior felony convictions — Barnes for armed robbery in September of 2010 and Oden for armed robbery in April of 2011.