Admirals win 3rd straight game against Griffins; 3-2

MILWAUKEE — Goalie Troy Grosenick stopped 38 shots to lead the Milwaukee Admirals to a 3-2 shootout win over the Grand Rapids Griffins Friday at Van Andel Arena.

Grosenick stopped all four shots in the shootout, too, to lead Milwaukee to its third straight win.

Admirals forward Anthony Richard scored the only goal in the shootout. He was the fourth shooter for the Admirals as the team improved to 3-0 in shootouts this season.

The Griffins outshot the Admirals 18-4 in the first period. The Griffins also scored the only goal of the first frame. Matt Puempel scored his sixth of the season at 9:19 to give Grand Rapids a 1-0 lead.

Mathieu Olivier tied the game when he scored a shorthanded goal for the Admirals at 16:23 of the second period. Jarred Tinordi skated the puck to the right circle in the Griffins zone. His shot bounced off a defender to Olivier in the slot. Olivier spun and backhanded the puck into the goal for his second tally of the season. Tinordi and Tyler Gaudet recorded the assists.

Puempel scored a power play goal to give Grand Rapids a 2-1 lead at 10:49 of the third period.

The Griffins lead was short-lived as Tanner Jeannot scored his fourth goal of the season just :20 after the Puempel power play marker. Jeannot’s goal was assisted by Alex Carrier and Justin Kirkland.

The Admirals remain in first place in the Central Division with 27 points.

