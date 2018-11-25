Download the FOX6 Storm Center app for iOS, Android

MILWAUKEE — We invite you to download the FOX6 Storm Center app available for iOS and Android. The app is a free download from either the iTunes Store or Google Play.

CLICK HERE to download iOS version

CLICK HERE to download Android version

Why should you download the new app? You’ll have instant access to the latest weather webcast from the FOX6 Weather Experts plus the following:

250 meter radar, the highest resolution available

Future radar to see where severe weather is headed

High resolution satellite cloud imagery

Current weather updated multiple times per hour

Daily and Hourly forecasts updated hourly from our computer models

Ability to add and save your favorite locations

A fully integrated GPS for current location awareness

Severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service

Opt-in push alerts to keep you safe in severe weather

IMPORTANT: If those links above do not work on your device, you can also find the app in the iTunes Store or Google Play using the following search terms:

FOX6 Storm Center

FOX6 weather