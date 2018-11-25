Download the FOX6 Storm Center app for iOS, Android

MILWAUKEE — We invite you to download the FOX6 Storm Center app available for iOS and Android. The app is a free download from either the iTunes Store or Google Play.
CLICK HERE to download iOS version
CLICK HERE to download Android version
Why should you download the new app? You’ll have instant access to the latest weather webcast from the FOX6 Weather Experts plus the following:
- 250 meter radar, the highest resolution available
- Future radar to see where severe weather is headed
- High resolution satellite cloud imagery
- Current weather updated multiple times per hour
- Daily and Hourly forecasts updated hourly from our computer models
- Ability to add and save your favorite locations
- A fully integrated GPS for current location awareness
- Severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service
- Opt-in push alerts to keep you safe in severe weather
IMPORTANT: If those links above do not work on your device, you can also find the app in the iTunes Store or Google Play using the following search terms:
- FOX6 Storm Center
- FOX6 weather
43.038902 -87.906474