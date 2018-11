× Police investigate homicide at 95th and Brown Deer in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that happened on Sunday night, Nov. 25 near 95th and Brown Deer.

Police said a man was killed at this location — the victim between the ages of 25 and 30.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

The scene was active as of 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

It’s unclear whether anyone has been arrested.