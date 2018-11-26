LIVE: Funeral for Chicago Police Officer Samuel Jimenez, killed at Mercy Hospital incident

Milwaukee police on scene of reported officer-involved shooting near 29th and Wells

Posted 10:24 am, November 26, 2018, by and , Updated at 12:08PM, November 26, 2018

Shooting incident near 29th and Wells, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are investigating a reported officer-involved shooting near 29th and Wells -- on the city's west side.

FOX6 News has learned the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force was in the neighborhood serving a warrant around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 26. A suspect is in custody and officers are safe. There is no threat to the public.

Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales is on the scene.

