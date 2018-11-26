More than 1M lights: Experience the sparkling holiday at “Christmas Carnival of Lights” in Caledonia

CALEDONIA -- It is southeastern Wisconsin's biggest, brightest and most dazzling holiday lights display. The Wisconsin Christmas Carnival of Lights experience stretches for more than a mile and features more than one million sparkling holiday lights at Jellystone Park Camp Resort in Caledonia.

About Wisconsin Christmas Carnival of Lights (website)

The Wisconsin Christmas Carnival of Lights is hosted at Yogi Bear's Jellystone Camp Resort in Caledonia, Wisconsin, located just 20 minutes south of Milwaukee. Both the campground and the Carnival of Lights are owned and operated by the Isaacson family – Randy and Theresa, their three daughters and their families. Several key year round employee devote their individual talents to the light show as well.

The family first hosted the Carnival of Lights in 2009 after deciding to share one of their favorite holiday traditions – going out and looking at holiday lights together – with their customers. The attraction has grown in popularity every year since as more and more families experience the magic that the Isaacson family has put together.

What makes the Carnival of Lights so special is that every display is one-of-a-kind, so you'll only see the scenes at Jellystone. The Isaacson family designs, paints, cuts and assembles every display themselves, and they spend 5 weeks in October and November setting up the displays, building new ones so that each year the experience grows and has something new to offer, and stringing more than a million lights in the trees.

Experience the wonder of being at a campground and surrounded by nature in the chilly winter months!