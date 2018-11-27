17-year-old charged as an adult after police arrested 8 juveniles following pursuit of stolen van

WEST ALLIS — A 17-year-old boy is charged as an adult after police arrested eight juveniles following the pursuit of a stolen van early Sunday, Nov. 25.

Amorion Moore of Milwaukee faces one count of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent (knowing passenger) and one count of misdemeanor bail jumping.

West Allis police said six others are facing juvenile charges. Police identified a 15-year-old boy as the driver of the van. He was referred to juvenile court on charges of eluding an officer, operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and second degree recklessly endangering safety.

A 13-year-old, a 14-year-old, two 15-year-olds and a 16-year-old were also referred to juvenile court on charges of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent (passenger) and municipal citations for curfew. One of the 15-year-olds was also charged with obstructing an officer.

Police said the 16-year-old is from West Allis, and the others are from Milwaukee.

A criminal complaint filed against Moore said shortly before 1 a.m. on Sunday, officers were dispatched to Uncle Fester’s near 58th and Mitchell, for a report of a suspicious vehicle “driving around without headlights, with multiple occupants,” described as a silver van. Officers spotted the van as it pulled onto Greenfield Avenue from an alley between 59th Street and 60th Street. Officers activated their lights and sirens, but the van failed to stop. Stop sticks were deployed, but those efforts were unsuccessful. After eight miles, a PIT maneuver was performed, and the complaint said Moore fled from the front passenger seat of the stolen van. He was arrested, and the van was found to have damage to the ignition.

Police spoke with the 16-year-old arrested in this case, who advised that she had been messaging Moore on Facebook and asked Moore to come pick her up, and around midnight, she and another individual were picked up by Moore in the stolen van.

The complaint said Moore was charged with misdemeanor operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, passenger, on Nov. 23 and was released from custody on a $1,000 signature bond with the condition that he have a 24-hour curfew between 6 p.m. and 7 a.m. — a curfew that was in effect at the time of the incident early Sunday.

Police initially said eight juveniles were arrested in this case and they were searching for a ninth. Police said after the PIT maneuver was performed, three occupants fled on foot. The remaining six stayed in the van. Police arrested two of the three who fled on foot.

