× Brown Deer police respond to Walmart for report of woman trying to return stolen TVs

BROWN DEER — Brown Deer police responded to the Walmart store on Brown Deer Road after learning an individual was trying to return two televisions she stole on Black Friday.

Police responded to the store just before noon on Monday, Nov. 26.

When officers arrived, the individuals had already left the store.

Loss Prevention officials identified the suspect as a 57-year-old woman. They were able to look at her ID before she left.

Police took a report of the incident and are investigating.

About an hour later, around 1:15 p.m., police were back at the store, where they arrested a 36-year-old Milwaukee woman they said was switching price tags on items. She was cited at the scene and released.

Around 5 p.m., police arrested a 39-year-old Milwaukee woman for concealing $89 in baby clothing. She was also cited on scene and released.

Meanwhile, on Thanksgiving, police responded to the same store just after 6 p.m. — where three women were involved in an altercation over a toy. Police determined a 37-year-old woman, a 29-year-old woman and a 25-year-old woman, all from Milwaukee, had created a disturbance inside the store.

A report was filed and police are investigating.

Shortly before 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving, police learned of a male suspect who had concealed a bottle of brandy. Police said the suspect gave the brandy back to Loss Prevention officials before fleeing the store in a vehicle.