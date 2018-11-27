× ‘Giving back:’ Kohl’s announces $3 million in donations for family health and wellness

MENOMONEE FALLS — Kohl’s announced Tuesday, Nov. 27 the company will award $3.2 million in grants to more than 300 nonprofit organizations across the country that work to improve the health and wellness of children and families.

According to a press release, more than 300 organizations will receive a $10,000 grant from Kohl’s. The donations made through Kohl’s National Giving Program are made possible through Kohl’s philanthropic program, Kohl’s Cares, which sells children’s books and toys and donates 100 percent of the net profit to charitable initiatives nationwide.

“Giving back to the communities our Kohl’s associates and customers call home has always been the heart of who we are as a company. This Giving Tuesday, as an extension of our ongoing efforts to support family health and wellness, we’re thrilled to announce that we will be providing $3 million in grants to support organizations that champion the health and wellbeing of children and families,” said Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief executive officer. “Our associates support their communities year-round by volunteering for local charitable organizations. This grant program is just one more way that we can pitch in to make a positive difference at the local level.”

Kohl’s congratulates all of the hundreds of grant recipients, including:

• Lunches of Love (Rosenberg, Texas) – Lunches of Love is committed to ending childhood hunger by serving more than 496,000 lunches annually to area students who would not otherwise receive a meal during extended school holidays and on the weekend.

• Variety Children’s Charity of Kansas City (Shawnee, Kan.) – Children who have one or more of over 150 cognitive or physical disabilities receive equipment from Variety Children’s Charity of Kansas City so they can be an active part of the Kansas City community.

• Soccer in the Streets Inc. (Atlanta, Ga.) – Soccer in the Streets, Inc. empowers nearly 5,000 underserved youth in the Atlanta area through soccer training, character development, mentoring and employability programs.

• Special Equestrians (Fort Meyers, Fla.) – Each week, Special Equestrians provides therapeutic riding lessons to nearly 100 participants who have a cognitive or physical disability to improve their physical, mental and emotional well-being.

• Special Olympics of Southern California (Los Angeles, Calif.) – Special Olympics of Southern California improves the lives of 37,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities through sports training.

• Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salt Lake (Murray, Utah) – More than 7,500 children participate in life-changing programs offered by Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salt Lake that help them develop the skills they need to establish strong relationships and make healthy choices, which they carry with them into adulthood.

To view the full list of grant recipients of Kohl’s National Giving Program, click here. To learn more about Kohl’s Volunteer Program click here.

In addition to the Kohl’s National Giving Program, the company will give even more to children and families this holiday season through the following initiatives.

• Kohl’s Cares Holiday Merchandise: Located in the front of Kohl’s stores nationwide and available on Kohls.com all year long, customers can shop seasonal collections of themed books and coordinating toys from the Kohl’s Cares merchandise program. This season’s holiday collection is complete with Disney-themed merchandise, which features the iconic characters from the Mickey Mouse Club – Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy. Available at an incredible value of just $5 each, 100 percent of Kohl’s net profit benefits charitable organizations across the country.

• Kohl’s Season of Giving Program: Kohl’s associates at its corporate and credit locations, including Milwaukee, New York, Dallas, San Antonio, and Milpitas, will spread even more holiday cheer with nearly $250,000 in monetary donations to more than 80 nonprofit organizations, as well as donations of toys and nonperishable food items to more than 30 nonprofits that serve children and families in their communities.

• TODAY Toy Drive: For the 14th consecutive year, Kohl’s will gift nearly $50,000 in books and plush to the TODAY Toy Drive, increasing the company’s total donation over the years to more than $25 million.