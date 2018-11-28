× ‘1st step:’ Ashanti Hamilton files paperwork that would allow him to run for mayor

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Common Council President Ashanti Hamilton has filed paperwork that would allow him to run for mayor of the city — if he chooses to do so in the coming weeks.

Hamilton issued a statement to FOX6 News on this matter — and it reads as follows:

“People from across our City have expressed a need for new leadership and a true vision for the future of Milwaukee. Many people are asking me to prepare to be a candidate for mayor. I am currently taking this request under consideration and I expect to make a decision and have a formal announcement in the coming weeks. The committee registration filing is a first step in that direction.”

Hamilton was elected to the Milwaukee Common Council in 2004 — and was elected president of the Common Council in 2016. Hamilton’s biography says he is a graduate of Riverside University High School, and earned his bachelor’s degree in English at Marquette University. Hamilton later earned his law degree from Thurgood Marshall Law School at Texas Southern University.

Tom Barrett is the current and 40th mayor of Milwaukee. He has held the position since 2004.