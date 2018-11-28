Building a better community: Check out the newly-expanded Habitat for Humanity ReStore

WAUKESHA -- Brian Kramp spent the morning in Waukesha at the newly-expanded Habitat for Humanity ReStore. The 9,000 square foot expansion doubled the size of the store. The expansion will allow the ReStore to accept a wider selection and greater quantity of donated items. The ReStore is also holding a gingerbread building competition Nov. 27 to Dec. 1. People can stop by during the week to vote for their favorite.

About Habitat ReStores (website)

Habitat ReStores are nonprofit home improvement stores and donation centers that sell building materials, appliances, new and gently used furniture and home accessories at a fraction of the retail price. Last year alone, Habitat ReStores raised $122 million for homebuilding while diverting more than 120,000 tons of reusable material from landfills. With more than 980 stores in five countries, proceeds generated by Habitat ReStores are used to help build or improve homes locally and around the world.

Since 2014, the Waukesha Habitat ReStore has raised funds for building new homes, rehabilitating homes, and repairing homes throughout Waukesha County.

The ReStore sells items such as furniture, appliances, cabinets, doors, windows, lighting, home decor, building supplies, tools, hardware, electrical, plumbing and more, all for a fraction of the retail price. All of our inventory is donated, which allows us to pass on great savings to you!