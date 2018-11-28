Public Safety, Health Committee to discuss homeless population in Milwaukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE --The Public Safety and Health Committee will meet on Wednesday, Nov. 28 to discuss the problem of homelessness in the City of Milwaukee.

Several private agencies and local homeless outreach organizations will share concerns and potential solutions to the homelessness crisis in the City.

“This meeting will explore a range of possible solutions to address the growing problem of homelessness in Milwaukee.” said Committee Chairman Alderman Bob Donovan. “We’ll hear from County and City agencies as well as private outreach services that are intimately familiar with this issue.”