Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENGLAND -- A larger than life Santa Claus created a traffic nightmare on a road in England.

The inflatable Santa got loose Tuesday, Nov. 27 from a home in Wisbech, and landed onto a busy road.

This forced officials to partially close the road for a short time, until they were able to safely remove the Santa.

Muhammad Fareed, a driver who took a video of the bizarre scene, described it as "one of the more unusual reasons to be stuck in traffic."