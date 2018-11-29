Captured: Inmate who escaped from Milwaukee County Jail while taking out trash now in custody

MILWAUKEE — 45-year-old Douglas Slock II, an inmate who escaped from the Milwaukee County Jail early Wednesday, Nov. 28, has been taken into custody. He was located around 9:15 a.m. on Thursday at a residence in Cudahy.

Slock was an inmate assigned to work duty. He escaped after running from the dock area where he and a correctional officer were taking out trash. The incident prompted a large police presence Wednesday near the MacArthur Square parking structure — which was closed during the initial search.

Sheriff's detectives and US Marshals apprehended escaped inmate Douglas Slock this morning at 9:15 a.m. at a residence in Cudahy. Slock ran from a work duty assignment yesterday at the county jail at 4:50 a.m. — Milwaukee Sheriff (@MCSOSheriff) November 29, 2018

Slock was in custody since Sept. 30 on charges of OWI, fifth offense and prior burglary and bail jumping charges. Slock faces an additional felony charge of Escape, which carries a penalty of up to six years in prison.

At the start of the year, Slock was charged with disorderly conduct. Prosecutors said an incident with a roommate started over a request for “money in order to pay a drug debt.” In May, he was charged with burglary, after prosecutors said he stole “a roll of wire and a paint sprayer” from Greendale’s Village in the Park apartments. Court records also show a pattern of OWI offenses since 1998. In the case involving his fifth OWI offense, filed in September, prosecutors said an officer spotted Slock driving at 60 milers-per-hour in a 35 miles-per-hour zone, and when he was pulled over, prosecutors said he told the officer “I don’t want to do field tests.” A criminal complaint said he had beer cans in a duffel bag in the front seat of his vehicle. Prior OWI convictions occurred in 2015, 2011 and 2005 in Milwaukee County, and in 1998 in Tennessee.

Milwaukee County Sheriff Richard Schmidt has suspended the correctional officer pending an internal investigation.

43.042603 -87.923935