Officials: Milwaukee woman, 18, charged with 2nd OWI after leading deputies on 100 mph chase

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office tells FOX6 News an 18-year-old Milwaukee woman was arrested for her second OWI offense early Tuesday morning, Nov. 27. Officials say Marissa Lucero led deputies on a chase reaching speeds of 100 mph.

According to the sheriff’s office, just after midnight deputies tracked a vehicle traveling on I-43 going 71 in a 50 mph zone.

Authorities attempted to stop the vehicle, but it did not stop. A chase ensued and officials say the fleeing driver reached speeds in excess of 100 mph and veered through traffic.

After exiting at Capitol Drive, officials say the vehicle struck a curb and damaged a front tire and axle. It came to a stop on the median near 7th and Capitol.

The sheriffs office says the driver, 18-year-old Marissa Lucero, bailed out of the vehicle and ran. She was captured by deputies and arrested.

Deputies found a half bottle of vodka on the front passenger floor of the vehicle.

Two deputies received minor injuries in the chase.

The sheriff’s office says this is Lucero’s second OWI offense — with a previous arrest in May of this year.

According to the sheriff’s office, Lucero faces felony charges of Vehicle Operator Flee/Elude an Officer, 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, and Resisting/Obstructing an Officer-Causing Soft Tissue Injury. Lucero will also receive a misdemeanor charge of Operating After Revocation-OWI-related, citations for speeding, and Refuse to Submit to Intox/Blood.

If convicted on all charges, Lucero faces up to 20 years and nine months in prison.