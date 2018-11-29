× Police seek to ID men who pushed, kicked store employee before stealing merchandise

MENOMONEE FALLS — Menomonee Falls police are asking for your help to identify a pair of men suspects of stealing from the Woodman’s Food Market in their city.

Officials say the two men walked into the grocery store shortly before 5 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 25. Two unknown male black individuals used physical force by pushing and kicking at a store employee while leaving with unpaid merchandise, officials say.

Suspect #1 is described as a male, black, 35-40 years of age, 5’8” – 5’10” tall, with medium complexion. He was wearing a dark gray, hooded fleece jacket, black sweatpants, gray winter hat and gray shoes.

Suspect #2 is described as a male, black, 45-50 years old, 5’8” – 5’10” tall, wearing a black skull-cap, gray jacket, and black pants.

Through video surveillance, investigators were able to obtain a possible license plate of AEB-2029 displayed on a dark Toyota Camry, possibly gray. Officials believe the license plate could be AED-2028 which listed to a 1999 green Toyota Camry.

If you can identify either individual in the photos please contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department reference case # 18-032754. To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com,