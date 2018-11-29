Warm up with soups and stews: Check out this recipe for wild mushroom beef stew

MILWAUKEE -- As the weather turns cold -- soups and stews are a perfect way to warm up. Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to prepare wild mushroom beef stew.

Wild Mushroom Beef Stew

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds beef Stew Meat, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme leaves
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • 3/4 cup reduced-sodium beef broth
  • 1/4 cup tomato paste
  • 1/4 cup dry red wine
  • 2 teaspoons minced garlic
  • 1 pound baby red-skinned potatoes, quartered
  • 8 ounces assorted mushrooms, such as shiitake, cremini and oyster, cut into quarters
  • 1 cup baby carrots
Garnish:
  • Chopped fresh parsley leaves

Instructions

  1. Combine beef Stew Meat, flour, salt, thyme and pepper in large bowl; toss to coat. Place beef mixture in 4-1/2 to 5-1/2-quart slow cooker.
  2. Combine broth, tomato paste, wine and garlic in small bowl; mix well. Add broth mixture to beef. Add potatoes, mushrooms and carrots; mix well.
  3. Cover and cook on HIGH 5 to 6 hours, or on LOW 8 to 9 hours, or until beef and vegetables are tender. (No stirring is necessary during cooking.) Stir well before serving. Garnish with parsley, if desired.