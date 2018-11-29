Warm up with soups and stews: Check out this recipe for wild mushroom beef stew

MILWAUKEE -- As the weather turns cold -- soups and stews are a perfect way to warm up. Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to prepare wild mushroom beef stew.
Wild Mushroom Beef Stew
Ingredients
- 2 pounds beef Stew Meat, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme leaves
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 3/4 cup reduced-sodium beef broth
- 1/4 cup tomato paste
- 1/4 cup dry red wine
- 2 teaspoons minced garlic
- 1 pound baby red-skinned potatoes, quartered
- 8 ounces assorted mushrooms, such as shiitake, cremini and oyster, cut into quarters
- 1 cup baby carrots
Garnish:
- Chopped fresh parsley leaves
Instructions
- Combine beef Stew Meat, flour, salt, thyme and pepper in large bowl; toss to coat. Place beef mixture in 4-1/2 to 5-1/2-quart slow cooker.
- Combine broth, tomato paste, wine and garlic in small bowl; mix well. Add broth mixture to beef. Add potatoes, mushrooms and carrots; mix well.
- Cover and cook on HIGH 5 to 6 hours, or on LOW 8 to 9 hours, or until beef and vegetables are tender. (No stirring is necessary during cooking.) Stir well before serving. Garnish with parsley, if desired.