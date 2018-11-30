‘Fireworks, tree lighting, Santa:’ Kick off a festive month of holiday fun in the Historic Third Ward

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- 'Tis the season for holiday fun! Derica Williams spent the morning in Milwaukee's Third Ward to preview "Christmas in the Ward."

About Christmas in the Ward (website)

Tree Lighting Ceremony

Join “Milwaukee’s Christmas Station” 95.7FM WRIT’s morning show personality Meg McKenzie as she emcees the tree lighting and leads you in celebration.

Santa Visits Jolly's Gingerbread House

Visit with Santa and let him know what's on your Christmas list. You can even have your photo taken with him for a $5 donation to benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities Eastern Wisconsin. Photo booth by ShutterBox Entertainment.

6:30pm-8:30pm

