‘Fireworks, tree lighting, Santa:’ Kick off a festive month of holiday fun in the Historic Third Ward

MILWAUKEE -- 'Tis the season for holiday fun! Derica Williams spent the morning in Milwaukee's Third Ward to preview "Christmas in the Ward."
About Christmas in the Ward (website)
Tree Lighting Ceremony
Join “Milwaukee’s Christmas Station” 95.7FM WRIT’s morning show personality Meg McKenzie as she emcees the tree lighting and leads you in celebration.
Santa Visits Jolly's Gingerbread House
Visit with Santa and let him know what's on your Christmas list. You can even have your photo taken with him for a $5 donation to benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities Eastern Wisconsin. Photo booth by ShutterBox Entertainment.
6:30pm-8:30pm
Cookie Sale*
Yum! Holiday Cookies! Buy one or buy a dozen! All proceeds benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities. A special thanks to our cookie sponsors! Batches, C. Adams Bakery, Colectivo Coffee Roasters, Hudson Business + Lounge, Patricia O’Brien & Co., Ronald McDonald House Charities Eastern Wisconsin, SURG Restaurant Group, Tre Rivali.
Horse-drawn Carriage Rides*
See the neighborhood from a new perspective! Board at the northeast corner of Broadway and Chicago. Holiday music provided by Sigmund Snopek.
$3 Adult, $1 Child (12 and under).
5:30pm-8:30pm
Refreshments*
Hot chocolate and coffee will be available to warm you up. Our famous Cocoa Cocktails will be available for the adults and chestnuts will be roasting on an open fire for the whole family.
NEW this year, we are partnering up with our friends at Broken Bat Brewing to serve you local brews, crafted right here in the Historic Third Ward!
Third Ward restaurants will be serving festive fare and kid-friendly food trucks will be on-site at Catalano Square. See all the neighborhood dining options.