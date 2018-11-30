‘Proud to show it off:’ Grand opening to be held for the Sherman Phoenix

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Sherman Phoenix will hold a grand opening this Friday, Nov. 30. It was built on the site of the former BMO Harris Bank that was damaged in a fire after violent protests broke out in Milwaukee's Sherman Park neighborhood in August 2016.

The Sherman Phoenix is home to 29 small businesses, run by 55 local owners, who will employ 75 people. There are restaurants and coffee shops along with retail stores and health and wellness facilities. The Sherman Phoenix also includes space for art and cultural exhibits.

“The public should come see the great array of small businesses-of-color offering diverse foods, wellness services and cultural activities at The Sherman Phoenix, and especially the great community spaces to curate art exhibits, film presentations and cultural events. It is a truly dynamic development and we are proud to show it off!” Alderman Khalif Rainey said, noting the site currently has nearly 30 small business tenants.

The Common Council supported the revitalization and established the TID which awarded the project a $225,000 grant to begin redevelopment.

Alderman Rainey says the Sherman Phoenix building is a $3.5 to $4.5 million reinvestment into Sherman Park’s business community.