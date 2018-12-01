× Admirals get 3-0 shutout win vs. Rockford IceHogs

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Goalie Tom McCollum stopped 28 shots to lead the Milwaukee Admirals to a 3-0 win over the Rockford IceHogs Saturday, Dec. 1 at BMO Harris Bank Center.

McCollum, playing his first game since Nov. 16, earned his second shutout of the season and the 11th whitewash of his American Hockey League career.

Milwaukee scored twice late in the first period to take the lead into the first intermission. The first goal, scored at 15:06, was Connor Brickley’s fourth of the season. Brickley redirected a Filip Pyrochta shot from the right point past IceHogs netminder Anton Forsberg. Brian Cooper also recorded an assist.

Defenseman Alex Carrier scored his first goal of the season at 17:55 of the first frame. Carrier intercepted a clearing attempt at the right point and put a shot on goal. The rebound sat in front of the goal and Carrier crashed the goal to put the rebound in. Tyler Gaudet was awarded an assist.

Justin Kirkland added an empty-net goal at 18:13 of the third period. Garret Ross and Tanner Jeannot picked up the assists on Kirkland’s third goal of the season.

Milwaukee continues its four-game road trip Wednesday, Dec. 5 at Texas. The team returns home Tuesday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. against the Grand Rapids Griffins at Panther Arena.