Police: 2 shot, hospitalized in separate Milwaukee incidents

MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating two separate shootings that both occurred Friday night, Nov. 30. Two men were hospitalized as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting took place on the 3700 block of N. 50th Street. According to officials, a 39-year-old man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot injury and was transported to a nearby hospital. The circumstances that led up to the shooting are still being investigated.

Around 9:40 p.m., a 35-year-old man walked into a Milwaukee hospital seeking treatment for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Police say the victim was struck inside a home on the 2800 block of N. 45th St. He was shot by an unknown suspect, and says that he heard several gunshots before realizing he was shot. The investigation is still ongoing.