Super Bowl 31 Team Reunion Autograph Show celebrates the Packers’ legendary 1996 win

MILWAUKEE -- The Green Bay Packers have won more than a couple of Super Bowls, but few are as memorable as Super Bowl XXXI. The 1996 showdown was a day that will Packer fans will likely never forget.

22 years later, Pack fanatics are heading to State Fair Park to relish in their memories and get a little personal with their football heroes for the Green Bay Packers Super Bowl 31 Team Reunion Show.

Green Bay Packers Super Bowl 31 Team Reunion Show

Brett Favre returns to Milwaukee for the first time in 20 years to sign autographs with his Super Bowl XXXI Champion team members! Please enable Javascript to watch this video Hall of Famers Brett Favre and Ron Wolf will be joined by 30 members of that great championship team including LeRoy Butler, Antonio Freeman, Mark Chmura, Frank Winters, Keith Jackson, Chris Jacke, Gilbert Brown, Santana Dotson, Sean Jones, Don Beebe, Dorsey Levens, William Henderson, Craig Newsome, Tyrone Williams, and many more! This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get autographs from many players who seldom return to Wisconsin!

