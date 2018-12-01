× Wisconsin man sentenced to federal prison for tampering with sausages

KIEL, Wis. — A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to federal prison for placing “foreign objects” into Johnsonville sausage links.

According to officials, former Johnsonville Sausage employee Jonathan Tilman Lane was caught on video placing various items inside sausages, including cigarette paper and copper wire.

Lane’s position was in the final phase of the sausage processing line before packaging, and his actions risked consumer contamination. Officials say Johnsonville closed down the sausage operation and threw away any product that could have been affected.

“The significant sentence imposed here shows that any attempt to tamper with consumer products will be taken seriously,” said U.S. Attorney Matthew D. Krueger. “We commend Johnsonville Sausage, LLC, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture for their effective actions to prevent harm and investigate this

matter.”

Lane was sentenced to 54 months in federal prison followed by 3 years of supervised release. He was also fined $42,035.