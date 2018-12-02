× Michigan to be first Midwest state to allow recreational pot

DETROIT — Michigan clears a threshold this week as the first state in the Midwest to allow marijuana for more than just medical purposes.

In the Nov. 6 election, voters by a wide margin endorsed recreational use by adults who are at least 21. The move comes 10 years after voters approved marijuana to alleviate the effects of certain illnesses. Many supporters believe that decade-long experience, as well as similar legalization efforts in other states, led to victory at the ballot box.

Detroit lawyer Matt Abel specializes in marijuana law. He says, “It’s certainly going to smell like freedom,” starting Thursday.

Eleven states and the District of Columbia have legalized recreational marijuana. Caveats in Michigan include marijuana can be consumed only at homes or other private property.