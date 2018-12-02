× Packers part ways with Head Coach Mike McCarthy, ‘effective immediately’

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers have parted ways with Head Coach Mike McCarthy and named Joe Philbin interim head coach, President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Murphy announced Sunday, Dec. 2 — after the loss to the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field.

“The 2018 season has not lived up to the expectations and standards of the Green Bay Packers. As a result, I made the difficult decision to relieve Mike McCarthy of his role as head coach, effective immediately,” Murphy said in a statement. “Mike has been a terrific head coach and leader of the Packers for 13 seasons, during which time we experienced a great deal of success on and off the field. We want to thank Mike, his wife, Jessica, and the rest of the McCarthy family for all that they have done for the Packers and the Green Bay and Wisconsin communities. We will immediately begin the process of selecting the next head coach of the Green Bay Packers.”

McCarthy was in his 13th season as coach. The Packers won the Super Bowl under McCarthy in the 2010 season.