175 stolen items recovered: Man arrested in connection with package thefts in Milwaukee Co.

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — A 31-year-old man was taken into custody on Saturday, Dec. 1 in connection with numerous package thefts throughout Greenfield and Milwaukee County.

The suspect was stopped and taken into custody by Greenfield police after the officer recognized the suspect vehicle based on surveillance footage captured by cameras at a victim’s residence.

Approximately 175 items of stolen property was recovered.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation and the Greenfield Police Department is working to identify additional victims.

If you believe you have been the victim of a package theft, please contact the Greenfield Police Department at 414-761‐5301.