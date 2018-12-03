× Gov. Scott Walker signals support for lame-duck package

MADISON — Republican Gov. Scott Walker is signaling support for lame-duck legislation that would shift Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential primary date and weaken powers of the incoming Democratic governor and attorney general.

Walker stopped short of promising to sign the bills, but also didn’t threaten a veto or call on lawmakers to stand down.

Walker’s office has been working with Republican leaders on the proposals.

The package would move the primary from April to March, creating three elections in eight weeks.

Walker told reporters Monday that it’s possible to hold so many elections in such a short window and he’s always found it strange to hold a partisan primary during a general election that’s nonpartisan.

He also signaled support for other bills in the package that would weaken the governor and attorney general’s offices.