Isaiah Degroot to be sentenced for striking 2 pedestrians outside grocery store

Posted 10:16 am, December 3, 2018, by

Isaiah Degroot

RACINE COUNTY — Isaiah Degroot is scheduled to be sentenced on Monday afternoon, Dec. 3. He was behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle when he struck two pedestrians outside of a Mount Pleasant grocery store in January.

Degroot pleaded guilty or no contest in October to 11 of 19 charges filed against him. The pleas are broken down below:

  • Hit-and-run involving great bodily harm — two counts (guilty)
  • Felony bail jumping — five counts (guilty)
  • First degree reckless injury, unborn child (no contest)
  • First degree reckless injury (no contest)
  • Possession of THC (no contest)

Jeffery Coopman and his wife, Cheryl were critically hurt in the crash involving the stolen SUV prosecutors say was driven by Degroot, with a handgun and drugs inside.

Cheryl and Jeffery Coopman

Degroot shouldn’t have been driving in the first place, because investigators say he’s never had a valid license. He was also out on bail at the time of the crash — arrested in November of 2017 for violent felonies including firing shots from a vehicle.

Hit and run crash in Mount Pleasant

