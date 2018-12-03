Isaiah Degroot to be sentenced for striking 2 pedestrians outside grocery store

RACINE COUNTY — Isaiah Degroot is scheduled to be sentenced on Monday afternoon, Dec. 3. He was behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle when he struck two pedestrians outside of a Mount Pleasant grocery store in January.
Degroot pleaded guilty or no contest in October to 11 of 19 charges filed against him. The pleas are broken down below:
- Hit-and-run involving great bodily harm — two counts (guilty)
- Felony bail jumping — five counts (guilty)
- First degree reckless injury, unborn child (no contest)
- First degree reckless injury (no contest)
- Possession of THC (no contest)
Jeffery Coopman and his wife, Cheryl were critically hurt in the crash involving the stolen SUV prosecutors say was driven by Degroot, with a handgun and drugs inside.
Degroot shouldn’t have been driving in the first place, because investigators say he’s never had a valid license. He was also out on bail at the time of the crash — arrested in November of 2017 for violent felonies including firing shots from a vehicle.