Isaiah Degroot to be sentenced for striking 2 pedestrians outside grocery store

RACINE COUNTY — Isaiah Degroot is scheduled to be sentenced on Monday afternoon, Dec. 3. He was behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle when he struck two pedestrians outside of a Mount Pleasant grocery store in January.

Degroot pleaded guilty or no contest in October to 11 of 19 charges filed against him. The pleas are broken down below:

Hit-and-run involving great bodily harm — two counts (guilty)

Felony bail jumping — five counts (guilty)

First degree reckless injury, unborn child (no contest)

First degree reckless injury (no contest)

Possession of THC (no contest)

Jeffery Coopman and his wife, Cheryl were critically hurt in the crash involving the stolen SUV prosecutors say was driven by Degroot, with a handgun and drugs inside.

Degroot shouldn’t have been driving in the first place, because investigators say he’s never had a valid license. He was also out on bail at the time of the crash — arrested in November of 2017 for violent felonies including firing shots from a vehicle.