Triple shooting in Darien investigated as murder-suicide; victims identified

DARIEN — Delavan police on Monday, Dec. 3 said a triple shooting that happened in Darien in Walworth County early Sunday is being investigated as a murder-suicide.

Police responded to a home on Walworth Street near Madison Street just after midnight on Sunday — where they found a man dead outside with a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound, a man dead inside and a woman hurt inside.

The deceased men have been identified as Steven Kohs, 34, and William Swift, 48 — both from the Village of Walworth. The surviving victim is a 39-year-old woman from the Village of Walworth. She was taken to the hospital, and police said she’s expected to make a full recovery.

Police said this is being investigated as a murder-suicide based on information from neighbors, statements from the surviving witnesses and evidence at the scene.

They noted that there is no danger to the public — and the investigation is ongoing.