Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to make stop in Milwaukee on Thursday, Dec. 6

MILWAUKEE — All aboard! The Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train is set to roll into town on Thursday evening, Dec. 6. The festive train is celebrating 20 years of collecting food and raising thousands for food banks across North America.

Supporting Hunger Task Force as its charitable partner in Wisconsin, the Holiday Train departed from Montreal, Canada on Nov. 25 and will make several stops in our area.

Thursday, December 6 Sturtevant Amtrak Depot: 7:20 p.m. Milwaukee Amtrak Depot: 8:35 p.m.

Friday, December 7 Wauwatosa (Harwood Ave. crossing): 4:15 p.m. Hartland (Level Crossing at Cottonwood Ave.): 5:45 p.m. Oconomowoc (Silver Lake St.): 6:55 p.m. Watertown (Brandt-Quirk Park): 7:55 p.m. Columbus (Amtrak depot): 9:05 p.m.

Saturday, December 8 Portage (Amtrak station): 1:15 p.m. Wisconsin Dells (Amtrak station): 2:45 p.m. Mauston (Division St. railway crossing): 4:15 p.m. Tomah (Amtrak depot): 2:45 p.m. Sparta (Corner of St. Water St. & Milwaukee St.): 6:40 p.m. La Crosse (Amtrak station): 8:45 p.m.



According to a news release from CP — during the train stops — families can take a photo in Santa and Mrs. Claus’ holiday chairs, visit holiday mascots including “Elf” and “Bumble,” snack on local eats, and sip on hot cocoa while listening to holiday music.

Once the train pulls into the station, families will enjoy the lights and decorations along with a welcome from Santa.

The news release says for more than five years, Hunger Task Force has been selected as the local charitable recipient of food and cash donations from visitors.

Admission for the Holiday Train is two cans (or pouches) of tuna or chicken and $2 per family member.

For more information on the Holiday Train, along with a full schedule, CLICK HERE.