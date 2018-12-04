Celebrate ‘Wisconsin’s largest and most spectacular drive-through holiday lights event’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PEWAUKEE -- Wisconsin's largest outdoor drive-thru lights display is back and brighter than ever. Plus, on Tuesday, Dec. 4 at Country Christmas -- enjoy discounted admission during the first of two "FOX6 Nights." Kasey spent the morning at Ingleside Hotel in Pewaukee -- where things are merry and bright.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About Country Christmas (website)

Celebrating our 23rd year as Wisconsin’s largest and most spectacular drive-through holiday lights event! As part of admission to Country Christmas, you can experience the Country Christmas Trail, Christmas Village, and the Streets of Bethlehem. Click on the photos below for more information.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video