Gov. Scott Walker to attend George H.W. Bush’s funeral

WASHINGTON — Republican Gov. Scott Walker announced Tuesday, Dec. 4 he will attend the funeral of former President. George H.W. Bush.

Walker tweeted the announcement with the caption, “Honored to represent Wisconsin tomorrow at the funeral of former President George Herbert Walker Bush.”

Former President Bush died late Friday at the age of 94.

An arrival ceremony involving both the House and Senate will be held at 3:45 p.m. CT on Monday at the US Capitol, where Bush will lie in state in the rotunda until Wednesday morning. The public can pay their respects to the 41st president from 6:30 p.m. CT Monday to 7:45 a.m. CT Wednesday.

On Wednesday, family and friends will gather at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC, for an 10 a.m. CT memorial service.

President Donald Trump designated Wednesday as a national day of mourning, the White House said.

The former president will also lie in repose at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston, where Bush lived, from 6:45 p.m. CT Wednesday until 6 a.m. CT Thursday. A second memorial service for Bush will be held at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church at 10 a.m. CT Thursday.

Bush will then be taken by a motorcade procession to the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library in College Station, Texas, where he will be laid to rest. The remains will be transported by funeral car (train) to College Station.

The arrival ceremony at Texas A&M University will be at 3:45 p.m. CT and will be followed by another ceremony and the interment at 4:15 p.m. CT at the George Bush Presidential Library & Museum.