MILWAUKEE -- This holiday season Milwaukee-area architects are getting creative in the fight to end hunger. Mark Shapiro, the president and CEO of the Jewish Community Center joins FOX6 WakeUp to tell us about "Canstruction."

What is Canstruction? (website)

Canstruction® is a unique national charity art exhibition and event featuring structures made by teams of volunteers. The structures are made entirely out of full cans of food. At the end of the exhibition all food is donated to local hunger relief organizations. In Milwaukee, all the cans will go to the Jewish Community Food Pantry.

Why Canstruction?

The Jewish Community Food Pantry will be the recipient of the cans. The mission of the Jewish Community Pantry is to provide emergency food to individuals and families in crisis in the greater Milwaukee community. The pantry serves over 10,000 households each year and the clientele consists of Milwaukee’s most at risk families and the elderly. Over 40% of those served at the Jewish Community Pantry are children. This past July we served 900 households.

The Pantry is a part of the Emergency Pantry Network of the Hunger Task Force, provider of free and local food. This is an open zip code pantry; any person that qualifies will never be turned away. The Pantry is a non-profit and your donation of cans is tax deductible.