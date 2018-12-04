× Police: ‘Miraculously, everyone survived’ after bad crash on 7 Mile Road in Caledonia

CALEDONIA — Police reminded everyone to wear their seat belts after a bad crash Tuesday night on 7 Mile Road.

It happened between Foley Road and Botting Road — and police called it a “near head-on crash.” It appears to have involved two vehicles.

They said “miraculously, everyone survived.”

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

It’s unclear whether anyone was hurt — nor the extent of those injuries.