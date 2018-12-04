× Police seek missing 17-year-old girl last seen with 35-year-old man

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department needs your help locating a 17-year-old girl considered “critically missing.”

Alexis Flynn was last seen near 13th and Keefe around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4. Police said she was in the company of Kevin Nesbit, 35 — described as a male, black, standing 5’9″ tall, weighing 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a large tan shirt.

Flynn has been described as a female, black, standing 5’8″ tall and weighing 213 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black leggings.

Anybody with information is asked to call the MPD’s Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.