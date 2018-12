LODI, Wis. — Spotted in Lodi, Wisconsin a police officer located a Christmas classic movie character on the street.

Shared to the Lodi Police Department Facebook page, a mannequin was dressed in a white bathrobe and furry hat, recreating the scene from the 1989 movie “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”

Police say the “Cousin Eddie” character has shown up the last two years around Christmastime.

“He’s up to his old tricks again,” the caption reads on Facebook.