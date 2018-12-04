× Recognize him? Police seek suspect after woman threatened at gunpoint at Walmart

GREENDALE — Police are seeking a suspect after a woman was threatened by a man with a handgun after a minor traffic altercation on Tuesday night, Dec. 4.

Police said it happened at the Walmart store on S. 76th Street in Greendale.

According to police, the suspect pulled up alongside the victim and threatened her with the gun.

The suspect has been described as a male, black, between the ages of 25 and 35, with short, black hair. He was in a black, newer model Cadillac Escalade with personalized license plates.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact police.