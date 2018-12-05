× Police: Man in custody following bank robbery in Wauwatosa, police pursuit

WAUWATOSA — One person was taken into custody on Tuesday, Dec. 4 following a robbery and police pursuit that began in Wauwatosa and ended in Milwaukee.

According to police, around 12:40 p.m. Wauwatosa police responded to a robbery in progress at Landmark Credit Union on 124 Street.

Upon arrival, officers located a suspect in a vehicle in the area of 124 Street and Hampton Avenue and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle fled and led officers on a pursuit into Butler and then Milwaukee.

The suspect abandoned the vehicle in the area of 95 Street and Thurston Avenue and was arrested after a brief foot pursuit. Money was recovered.

The suspect is a 41 year-old man from Milwaukee. It appears that the suspect acted alone, and did not display a weapon during the robbery.

No one was injured.

The Wauwatosa Police Department continues to investigate the robbery, and charges against the suspect are pending.

The Village of Butler, City of Brookfield, and City of Milwaukee Police Departments assisted with this incident.