KIDZ BOP World Tour 2019 coming to Wisconsin State Fair, tickets go on sale Dec. 14

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin State Fair officials announced Thursday, Dec. 6 the first show slated for the Main Stage presented by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino during next year’s fair.

KIDZ BOP World Tour 2019 will bring the family-friendly event of the summer to the Main Stage on Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. The concert features kid-friendly versions of today’s biggest pop music hits sung by kids, for kids.

The 2019 Wisconsin State Fair will run Thursday, Aug. 1 through Sunday, Aug. 11 at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis.

All seating for this show is reserved, and tickets are $29 and $19.

Tickets for this show go on sale Friday, Dec. 14 at 9 a.m. at WiStateFair.com and the State Fair Ticket Office. Print-at-home and mail-order options are available online, and service fees will apply. The Ticket Office is located at 7722 W. Greenfield Ave. in West Allis and is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the exception of Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

All Main Stage tickets INCLUDE FAIR ADMISSION when purchased prior to entering the Fair Park.

